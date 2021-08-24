Netflix presenta 42 películas originales para el resto de 2021

Netflix ha presentado una lista de 42 películas, tanto de ficción como de no ficción, para el resto de 2021.
Entre los actores contratados tenemos a Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sandra Bullock y muchos más, una gran cantidad de profesionales que llama la atención desde el primer momento.
El problema es que ya lo intentó antes, y muchas veces presentó títulos olvidables. Esperemos que en este caso sea diferente.
Los aspectos más destacados incluyen la comedia negra de ciencia ficción de Adam McKay Don’t Look Up que le costó a Netflix 55 millones de dólares. En esa película tendremos a DiCaprio y Lawrence. La ganadora del Oscar Jane Campion estará en The Power of the Dog, y tendremos también la adaptación de Maggie Gyllenhaal de la novela de Elena Ferrante The Lost Daughter, todo para diciembre en Netflix.
Por otra parte, Army of Thieves, la precuela del atraco de Army of the Dead de Zack Snyder, llegará a finales de octubre a Netflix. Le seguirá la película de acción Red Notice en noviembre, y la película tick, tick … BOOM! en noviembre.
Aquí tenéis la lista completa de las películas originales previstas. Podéis ver algunos de los tráiler en youtube.com/c/Netflix/videos
Películas Netflix en Septiembre 2021
Afterlife of the Party — Septiembre 2
Worth — Septiembre 3
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Septiembre 9
Kate — Septiembre 10
kate mary elizabeth winstead kate netflix
Nightbooks — Septiembre 15
Schumacher — Septiembre 15
Intrusion — Septiembre 22
The Starling — Septiembre 24
My Little Pony: A New Generation — Septiembre 24
Sounds Like Love — Septiembre 24
No One Gets Out Alive — Septiembre 29
Películas Netflix en Octubre 2021
The Guilty — Octubre 1
Diana: The Musical — Octubre 1
There’s Someone Inside Your House — Octubre 6
Found — Octubre 20
Night Teeth — Octubre 20
Stuck Together — Octubre 20
Army of Thieves — Octubre 29
Hypnotic — Octubre
Fever Dream — Octubre
Películas Netflix en Noviembre 2021
The Harder They Fall — Noviembre 3
Love Hard — Noviembre 5
Passing — Noviembre 10
Red Notice — Noviembre 12
tick, tick…BOOM! — Noviembre 19
Bruised — Noviembre 24
Robin Robin — Noviembre 24
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible — Noviembre 29
7 Prisoners — Noviembre
A Boy Called Christmas — Noviembre
A Castle for Christmas — Noviembre
The Princess Switch 3 — Noviembre
Películas Netflix en Diciembre 2021
The Power of the Dog — Diciembre 1
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Diciembre 3
The Unforgivable — Diciembre 10
The Hand of God — Diciembre 15
Don’t Look Up — Diciembre 24
The Lost Daughter — Diciembre 31
Back to the Outback — Diciembre
Mixtape — Diciembre
Single All the Way — Diciembre