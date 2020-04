Eventos online para hablar sobre negocios en tiempo de coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

▶️ Join us for our next Spanish online event tomorrow with CMS, on subsidies and other types of support for startups in times of COVID-19.🎁 Register for free here: https://www.startupgrind.com/events/details/startup-grind-barcelona-presents-subvenciones-y-medidas-de-apoyo-a-las-startups-en-tiempos-de-covid-19-con-cms/#/