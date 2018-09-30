Estrenos de Netflix para octubre de 2018

El último trimestre del año está iniciando y Netflix, en su afán por terminarlo por todo lo alto, ya prepara una artillería de títulos que serán presentados a lo largo y ancho del mes de octubre de 2018. Aquí tenemos todas las producciones originales y no originales que se lanzarán en la mejor app de streaming y entretenimiento de la actualidad.

Películas y series que serán estrenadas en octubre en Netflix España

Para el 1 de octubre

• El bar

• Para el 3 de octubre

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – Temporada 5

• Big Mouth – Temporada 2

Para el 5 de octubre

• Élite

• Little Things – Temporada 1

Para el 7 de octubre

• Cincuenta sombras más oscuras

• Manchester frente al mar

Para el 10 de octubre

• 22 de julio

• Cien años de perdón

Para el 11 de octubre

• Better Call Saul – Temporada 3

Para el 12 de octubre

• La maldición de Hill House

• El apóstol

Para el 14 de octubre

• Jane The Virgin – Temporada 4

• Modern Family – Temporada 9

Para el 16 de octubre

• Black Lighting – Temporada 2, todos los martes

Para el 17 de octubre

• Disney – La Bella y la Bestia

Para el 19 de octubre

• Making a murderer – Temporada 2

• Al borde de la realidad

• Marvel’s Daredevil – Temporada 3

Para el 23 de octubre

• Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Para el 25 de octubre

• Suits – Temporada 8

Para el 26 de octubre

• Las escalofriantes aventuras de Sabrina

• Castlevania – Temporada 2

• Ghost in the Shell: El alma de la máquina

• Passengers

Películas y series que serán estrenadas en octubre en Netflix Latinoamérica y Estados Unidos

Para el 1 de octubre

• Angel Eyes

• Anger Management

• Billy Madison

• Black Dynamite

• Blade

• Blade II

• Blazing Saddles

• Empire Records

• Gotham – Temporada 4

• Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

• Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

• Must Love Dogs

• My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

• Mystic River

• New York Minute

• Once Upon a Time in America

• Pay It Forward

• Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

• Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

• Rumble in the Bronx

• She’s Out of My League

• Sommersby

• The Dead Pool

• The Devil’s Advocate

• The Green Mile

• The Lake House

• The NeverEnding Story

• The Shining

• V for Vendetta

Para el 2 de octubre

• Joe Rogan: Strange Times

• MeatEater – Temporada 7

• Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

• Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Para el 3 de octubre

• Truth or Dare

Para el 4 de octubre

• Creeped Out

• The Haunting of Molly Hartley

• Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Para el 5 de octubre

• Big Mouth – Temporada 2

• Dancing Queen

• Elite

• Empire Games

• Little Things – Temporada 2

• Malevolent

• Private Life

• Super Monsters Save Halloween

• Super Monsters – Temporada 2

• The Rise of Phoenixes

• YG Future Strategy Office

Para el 6 de octubre

• Little Things – Temporada 1

Para el 8 de octubre

• Disney’s Sofia the First – Temporada 4

• Mo Amer: The Vagabund

Para el 9 de octubre

• Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Parte 4

Para el 10 de octubre

• 22 July

• Pacto de Sangre

Para el 11 de octubre

• Salt Fat Acid Heat

• Schitt’s Creek – Temporada 4

Para el 12 de octubre

• Apostle

• Errementari

• Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

• FightWorld

• ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

• Tarzan and Jane – Temporada 2

• The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Temporada 2

• The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

• The Haunting of Hill House

• The Kindergarten Teacher

Para el 15 de octubre

• Octonauts – Temporada 4

• The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

Para el 16 de octubre

• Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

Para el 19 de octubre

• Accidentally in Love

• Ask The Doctor

• Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

• Derren Brown: Sacrifice

• Distrito salvaje

• Gnome Alone

• Haunted

• Illang: The Wolf Brigade

• Larva Island

• Making a Murderer Parte 2

• Marvel’s Daredevil – Temporada 3

• The Night Comes For Us

• Wanderlust

Para el 21 de octubre

• Robozuna

Para el 23 de octubre

• Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Para el 24 de octubre

• Bodyguard

Para el 26 de octubre

• Been So Long

• Castlevania – Temporada 2

• Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

• Dovlatov

• Great News – Temporada 2

• Jefe

• Shirkers

• Terrorism Close Calls

Para el 27 de octubre

• Girl from Nowhere

Para el 28 de octubre

• Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj – Todos los sábados

Para el 30 de octubre

• Fate/EXTRA Last Encore

• The Degenerates

Para el 31 de octubre

• Goldie & Bear – Temporada 2

• Gun City