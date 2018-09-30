Estrenos de Netflix para octubre de 2018


daredevil

El último trimestre del año está iniciando y Netflix, en su afán por terminarlo por todo lo alto, ya prepara una artillería de títulos que serán presentados a lo largo y ancho del mes de octubre de 2018. Aquí tenemos todas las producciones originales y no originales que se lanzarán en la mejor app de streaming y entretenimiento de la actualidad.

Películas y series que serán estrenadas en octubre en Netflix España

Para el 1 de octubre

• El bar
• Para el 3 de octubre
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – Temporada 5
• Big Mouth – Temporada 2

Para el 5 de octubre

• Élite
• Little Things – Temporada 1

Para el 7 de octubre

• Cincuenta sombras más oscuras
• Manchester frente al mar

Para el 10 de octubre

• 22 de julio

• Cien años de perdón

Para el 11 de octubre

• Better Call Saul – Temporada 3

Para el 12 de octubre

• La maldición de Hill House
• El apóstol

Para el 14 de octubre

• Jane The Virgin – Temporada 4
• Modern Family – Temporada 9

Para el 16 de octubre

• Black Lighting – Temporada 2, todos los martes

Para el 17 de octubre

• Disney – La Bella y la Bestia

Para el 19 de octubre

• Making a murderer – Temporada 2
• Al borde de la realidad
• Marvel’s Daredevil – Temporada 3

Para el 23 de octubre

• Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Para el 25 de octubre

• Suits – Temporada 8

Para el 26 de octubre

• Las escalofriantes aventuras de Sabrina
• Castlevania – Temporada 2

• Ghost in the Shell: El alma de la máquina
• Passengers

Películas y series que serán estrenadas en octubre en Netflix Latinoamérica y Estados Unidos

Para el 1 de octubre

• Angel Eyes
• Anger Management
• Billy Madison
• Black Dynamite
• Blade
• Blade II
• Blazing Saddles
• Empire Records
• Gotham – Temporada 4
• Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
• Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
• Must Love Dogs
• My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
• Mystic River
• New York Minute
• Once Upon a Time in America
• Pay It Forward
• Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
• Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
• Rumble in the Bronx
• She’s Out of My League
• Sommersby
• The Dead Pool
• The Devil’s Advocate
• The Green Mile
• The Lake House
• The NeverEnding Story
• The Shining
• V for Vendetta

Para el 2 de octubre

• Joe Rogan: Strange Times
• MeatEater – Temporada 7
• Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
• Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Para el 3 de octubre

• Truth or Dare

Para el 4 de octubre

• Creeped Out
• The Haunting of Molly Hartley
• Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Para el 5 de octubre

• Big Mouth – Temporada 2
• Dancing Queen
• Elite
• Empire Games
• Little Things – Temporada 2
• Malevolent
• Private Life
• Super Monsters Save Halloween
• Super Monsters – Temporada 2

• The Rise of Phoenixes
• YG Future Strategy Office

Para el 6 de octubre

• Little Things – Temporada 1

Para el 8 de octubre

• Disney’s Sofia the First – Temporada 4
• Mo Amer: The Vagabund

Para el 9 de octubre

• Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Parte 4

Para el 10 de octubre

• 22 July
• Pacto de Sangre

Para el 11 de octubre

• Salt Fat Acid Heat
• Schitt’s Creek – Temporada 4

Para el 12 de octubre

• Apostle
• Errementari
• Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
• FightWorld
• ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
• Tarzan and Jane – Temporada 2
• The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Temporada 2
• The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
• The Haunting of Hill House
• The Kindergarten Teacher

Para el 15 de octubre

• Octonauts – Temporada 4
• The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

Para el 16 de octubre

• Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

Para el 19 de octubre

• Accidentally in Love
• Ask The Doctor
• Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
• Derren Brown: Sacrifice
• Distrito salvaje

• Gnome Alone
• Haunted
• Illang: The Wolf Brigade
• Larva Island
• Making a Murderer Parte 2
• Marvel’s Daredevil – Temporada 3
• The Night Comes For Us
• Wanderlust

Para el 21 de octubre

• Robozuna

Para el 23 de octubre

• Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Para el 24 de octubre

• Bodyguard

Para el 26 de octubre

• Been So Long
• Castlevania – Temporada 2
• Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
• Dovlatov
• Great News – Temporada 2
• Jefe
• Shirkers
• Terrorism Close Calls

Para el 27 de octubre

• Girl from Nowhere

Para el 28 de octubre

• Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj – Todos los sábados

Para el 30 de octubre

• Fate/EXTRA Last Encore
• The Degenerates

Para el 31 de octubre

• Goldie & Bear – Temporada 2
• Gun City

