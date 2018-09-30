Estrenos de Netflix para octubre de 2018

El último trimestre del año está iniciando y Netflix, en su afán por terminarlo por todo lo alto, ya prepara una artillería de títulos que serán presentados a lo largo y ancho del mes de octubre de 2018. Aquí tenemos todas las producciones originales y no originales que se lanzarán en la mejor app de streaming y entretenimiento de la actualidad.
Películas y series que serán estrenadas en octubre en Netflix España
Para el 1 de octubre
• El bar
• Para el 3 de octubre
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – Temporada 5
• Big Mouth – Temporada 2
Para el 5 de octubre
• Élite
• Little Things – Temporada 1
Para el 7 de octubre
• Cincuenta sombras más oscuras
• Manchester frente al mar
Para el 10 de octubre
• 22 de julio
• Cien años de perdón
Para el 11 de octubre
• Better Call Saul – Temporada 3
Para el 12 de octubre
• La maldición de Hill House
• El apóstol
Para el 14 de octubre
• Jane The Virgin – Temporada 4
• Modern Family – Temporada 9
Para el 16 de octubre
• Black Lighting – Temporada 2, todos los martes
Para el 17 de octubre
• Disney – La Bella y la Bestia
Para el 19 de octubre
• Making a murderer – Temporada 2
• Al borde de la realidad
• Marvel’s Daredevil – Temporada 3
Para el 23 de octubre
• Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
Para el 25 de octubre
• Suits – Temporada 8
Para el 26 de octubre
• Las escalofriantes aventuras de Sabrina
• Castlevania – Temporada 2
• Ghost in the Shell: El alma de la máquina
• Passengers
Películas y series que serán estrenadas en octubre en Netflix Latinoamérica y Estados Unidos
Para el 1 de octubre
• Angel Eyes
• Anger Management
• Billy Madison
• Black Dynamite
• Blade
• Blade II
• Blazing Saddles
• Empire Records
• Gotham – Temporada 4
• Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
• Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
• Must Love Dogs
• My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
• Mystic River
• New York Minute
• Once Upon a Time in America
• Pay It Forward
• Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
• Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
• Rumble in the Bronx
• She’s Out of My League
• Sommersby
• The Dead Pool
• The Devil’s Advocate
• The Green Mile
• The Lake House
• The NeverEnding Story
• The Shining
• V for Vendetta
Para el 2 de octubre
• Joe Rogan: Strange Times
• MeatEater – Temporada 7
• Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
• Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Para el 3 de octubre
• Truth or Dare
Para el 4 de octubre
• Creeped Out
• The Haunting of Molly Hartley
• Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Para el 5 de octubre
• Big Mouth – Temporada 2
• Dancing Queen
• Elite
• Empire Games
• Little Things – Temporada 2
• Malevolent
• Private Life
• Super Monsters Save Halloween
• Super Monsters – Temporada 2
• The Rise of Phoenixes
• YG Future Strategy Office
Para el 6 de octubre
• Little Things – Temporada 1
Para el 8 de octubre
• Disney’s Sofia the First – Temporada 4
• Mo Amer: The Vagabund
Para el 9 de octubre
• Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Parte 4
Para el 10 de octubre
• 22 July
• Pacto de Sangre
Para el 11 de octubre
• Salt Fat Acid Heat
• Schitt’s Creek – Temporada 4
Para el 12 de octubre
• Apostle
• Errementari
• Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
• FightWorld
• ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
• Tarzan and Jane – Temporada 2
• The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Temporada 2
• The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
• The Haunting of Hill House
• The Kindergarten Teacher
Para el 15 de octubre
• Octonauts – Temporada 4
• The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
Para el 16 de octubre
• Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
Para el 19 de octubre
• Accidentally in Love
• Ask The Doctor
• Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
• Derren Brown: Sacrifice
• Distrito salvaje
• Gnome Alone
• Haunted
• Illang: The Wolf Brigade
• Larva Island
• Making a Murderer Parte 2
• Marvel’s Daredevil – Temporada 3
• The Night Comes For Us
• Wanderlust
Para el 21 de octubre
• Robozuna
Para el 23 de octubre
• Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
Para el 24 de octubre
• Bodyguard
Para el 26 de octubre
• Been So Long
• Castlevania – Temporada 2
• Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
• Dovlatov
• Great News – Temporada 2
• Jefe
• Shirkers
• Terrorism Close Calls
Para el 27 de octubre
• Girl from Nowhere
Para el 28 de octubre
• Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj – Todos los sábados
Para el 30 de octubre
• Fate/EXTRA Last Encore
• The Degenerates
Para el 31 de octubre
• Goldie & Bear – Temporada 2
• Gun City